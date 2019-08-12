Anker discounts latest USB-C to Lightning cables, projectors, speakers, more from $12

Anker’s latest Amazon sale delivers its 3-foot Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANPL2CL3 is applied during checkout. That’s down $4 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Anker’s USB-C cable offers support for charging up to 87W, delivering quick power up speeds for the latest Apple devices. Powerline II cables last “12× longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12,000 bends in strict laboratory tests.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 300 Amazon customers.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable features:

Power Delivery: Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, and later models.

Charge and Sync: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync And charge.

Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12× longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!