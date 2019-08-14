Become a lumberjack with Fiskars’ 28-inch axe at a low of $26.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Fiskars 28-inch Chopping Axe (375581-1001) for $26.39 shipped. Also at Target, where REDcard members can save an additional 5%. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With fall knocking at the door, it’s time to prep for tree trimming and yard clearing. This Fiskars chopping axe is a great option, as it offers ‘the perfected balance and power-to-weight ratio’, giving you a better swing each time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

After a bit of use, a dull blade starts to make tree chopping take longer. The Fiskars Axe and Knife Sharpener is a must at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to put a factory edge back on your axe with this official sharpener. Plus, it offers a lifetime warranty, meaning if it ever breaks, Fiskars will replace it.

Fiskars 28-inch Chopping Axe features:

Ideal for felling trees

Chops up to three times deeper with each swing to chop faster

Proprietary blade-grinding technique provides a sharper edge for better contact and cleaner cuts

Hardened forged steel blade stays sharp longer than traditional axes

