All-time lows on Toca iOS apps for kids: Sushi & Hair Salon 3 for $1 (Reg. $4)

Toca Boca is one the premiere developers for children’s content on the App Store. Its kids’ apps are among the highest rated on iOS and we have a couple all-time lows today. The number 1 ranked education app on the App Store, Toca Hair Salon 3, is now on sale for just $1. The regularly $4 app has never dropped this low before now. On top of that, Toca Kitchen Sushi is now available for $1. Also regularly $4, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on this one too. Kids pick ingredients, chop the veggies and roll their own sushi before serving it to a cast of colorful animal characters. Both apps combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 users. More details below.

Another great download for the whole family is Thinkrolls Space which is now down at $1 (Reg. $4). But after you load the iOS library up with games for the kids, go score some for yourself. Today’s roundup has some great price drops and you can still grab R.B.I Baseball 2019 while its matching the all-time low.

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 3: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

Toca Hair Salon 3:

Welcome to Toca Hair Salon 3! Our most popular app series returns, better than ever! What do you feel like creating today — something quirky, pretty or edgy? Choose your character from dozens of looks that you can customize — characters have randomized styles and personalities, which creates endless play opportunities! Grab your tools and get styling!

