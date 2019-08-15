Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Titan Quest HD, Mars Power Industries, more

- Aug. 15th 2019 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Toca Kitchen Sushi, Titan Quest HD, Mars Power Industries, Mystic Vale and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: TimeShutter – Daily Selfies: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3rd Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Number Run: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 3: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: $1 (Reg. $5)

