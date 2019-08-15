Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Classics $20, Mario + Rabbids StarLink Bundle $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering SEGA Genesis Classics on Nintendo Switch for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 everywhere, including the eShop, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It brings 50 classic SEGA titles to your Switch like Sonic games, Phantasy Star and Streets of Rage 2, among many others. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, Far Cry New Dawn, Prey, Another World and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 ($60+ value) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $12 (Reg. 39+) | CDKeys
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- The Evil Within 2 $18 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Valkyria Chronicles $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Thimbleweed Park $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off games: incl. pre-orders, more | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 and Prey 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
