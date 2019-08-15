Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Classics $20, Mario + Rabbids StarLink Bundle $30, more

- Aug. 15th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering SEGA Genesis Classics on Nintendo Switch for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 everywhere, including the eShop, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It brings 50 classic SEGA titles to your Switch like Sonic games, Phantasy Star and Streets of Rage 2, among many others. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, Far Cry New Dawn, Prey, Another World and many more down below. 

