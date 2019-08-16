adidas kicks off the school year w/ extra 20% off sale items + free shipping

adidas takes an extra 20% off sale items with promo code AUGUST20 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ultraboost 19 Running Shoes for men that are on sale for $101 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes are great for workouts, everyday events or hikes. Its supportive structure wraps your foot like a sock and its responsive cushioning promotes energy return with every step. With over 470 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. However, if you’re looking for a similar women’s option the Ultraboost Uncaged Shoes are also on sale for $72. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

