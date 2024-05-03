HyperX’s Haste 2 Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse with 100-hour battery back at $70 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering one of the first notable chances to save on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse at $69.99 shipped. This model first landed on Amazon at the top of the year and has only seen one other discount before today. While not a particularly deep deal at nearly 15% off, this is indeed one of the brand’s latest matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. If you’re a fan of the HyperX gaming gear and are looking for a smaller, more compact mouse experience for your battlestation, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Just keep in mind, we are also tracking the full-size wired Pulsefire Haste 2 at $49.99 shipped via Amazon, down from the regular $60 price tag right now as well. Hit the jump for more details.

The mini HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 takes up 1/6th less space on your gaming surface while still delivering the “same HyperX high-performance custom components, built for gamers with smaller hands, or who prefer smaller mice.” It packs in up to 100 hours of battery life on a full charge and features dual wireless connectivity modes – connect via 2.4GHz wireless or use Bluetooth Mode. The 59-gram gaming mouse carries a HyperX 26K sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively and can track at speeds up to 650 IPS.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Mini and mighty! All the goodness of the Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless, 1/6th less space! Featuring the same HyperX high-performance custom components, built for gamers with smaller hands, or who prefer smaller mice.

Up to 100 hours of battery life: Get up to 100 hours of battery life on a full charge, so you’ll spend more time racking up wins, and less time charging on the sidelines. You can even play while charging with the included cable.

Dual wireless connectivity modes: Use the dongle to connect via 2.4GHz wireless or use Bluetooth Mode to connect to compatible devices.

Easier mouse movement for easier wins: Game at the speed of ultra-light with the Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini. Even with a solid upper shell, it weighs just 59g, designed to help you move quicker, game better, and feel less fatigue.

