Take 40% off Marshall’s Kilburn Steel Bluetooth Speaker: $150, more from $100

- Aug. 16th 2019 8:48 am ET

0

As part of its 3rd anniversary sale, Best Buy offers the Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Down from the $250 going rate at retailers like B&H, that saves you $100 and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen. Pairing retro style with modern internals, Marshall’s speaker sports a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out 100dB audio thanks to two 0.75-inch speakers. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. With 405 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $140, you’ll still find it selling for $180 direct from Harman Kardon. Today’s discount matches our previous refurbished mention and is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model. Nearly 1,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more deals. Or swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup and grab Anker’s SoundCore 2 IPX5 Bluetooth Speaker for $30.

Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Speaker features:

Relax while listening to sweet music through this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker. Pair this device with a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices and listen to the stream of your favorite songs through two 0.75-inch speakers. The bass-reflex system of this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker produces booming low-end tones at a maximum output of 100dB for your listening pleasure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go