Take 40% off Marshall’s Kilburn Steel Bluetooth Speaker: $150, more from $100

As part of its 3rd anniversary sale, Best Buy offers the Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Down from the $250 going rate at retailers like B&H, that saves you $100 and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen. Pairing retro style with modern internals, Marshall’s speaker sports a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out 100dB audio thanks to two 0.75-inch speakers. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. With 405 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $140, you’ll still find it selling for $180 direct from Harman Kardon. Today’s discount matches our previous refurbished mention and is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model. Nearly 1,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more deals. Or swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup and grab Anker’s SoundCore 2 IPX5 Bluetooth Speaker for $30.

Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Speaker features:

Relax while listening to sweet music through this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker. Pair this device with a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices and listen to the stream of your favorite songs through two 0.75-inch speakers. The bass-reflex system of this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker produces booming low-end tones at a maximum output of 100dB for your listening pleasure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!