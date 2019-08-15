Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore 2 IPX5 Bluetooth Speaker $30, more

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Anker SoundCore 2 12W Portable Bluetooth Speaker in red and blue for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $44, you’ll currently find the black style at $35 right now with the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Anker’s SoundCore 2 rocks a 12W output that powers the dual neodymium drivers as well as a digital signal processor that offers “pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.” It gets up to 24 hours of playback per charge and even features IPX5 water-resistance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 250 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Sound core 2 The Bluetooth speaker with enhanced sound and playtime. from Anker, the choice of 20 million+ happy users industry-leading technology. worry-free . awesome audio sound core 2 produces outstanding audio from an astonishingly compact speaker. Upgraded 2x 6W drivers blast out rich, clear sound. brilliant bass play all day 24h-hour/ 500-song playtime means you can listen all day, and all night too. audio on-the-go ipx5 water-resistant rating and dustproof engineering mean you can bring your beats anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!