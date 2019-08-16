NCAA hoodies great for football season: $25 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 50% off the NCAA hoodies for football season. You can pick up the E5 NCAA Sports Hoodie for just $25 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it comes in an array of color options. This style also features a hood that cinches and a double layer to help keep you warm. Plus, you can easily style this sweatshirt with jeans, shorts, joggers and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 270 reviews.
Another way to show your school spirit is with the Rico Industries Spirit Stickers that’s priced at $5.99. These stickers come in a pack of three and are great for vehicles, mailboxes and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
E5 NCAA Hoodie features:
- Show off your school pride in this officially licensed NCAA pullover hoodie!
- This hoodie features a double layer tackle twill and embroidered school name arched over logo .
- The additional school logo on the sleeve and contrasting team color hood lining make it perfect for game day.
- Keep your hands cozy in the front pouch pocket all season long!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!