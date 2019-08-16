NCAA hoodies great for football season: $25 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 50% off the NCAA hoodies for football season. You can pick up the E5 NCAA Sports Hoodie for just $25 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it comes in an array of color options. This style also features a hood that cinches and a double layer to help keep you warm. Plus, you can easily style this sweatshirt with jeans, shorts, joggers and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 270 reviews.

Another way to show your school spirit is with the Rico Industries Spirit Stickers that’s priced at $5.99. These stickers come in a pack of three and are great for vehicles, mailboxes and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

E5 NCAA Hoodie features:

Show off your school pride in this officially licensed NCAA pullover hoodie!

This hoodie features a double layer tackle twill and embroidered school name arched over logo .

The additional school logo on the sleeve and contrasting team color hood lining make it perfect for game day.

Keep your hands cozy in the front pouch pocket all season long!

