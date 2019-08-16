Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, more: extra 25% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Sale

Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off select designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Chloe, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Kick off a new school year with a fresh pair of shades. The Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses are a no-brainer for men and they’re priced at $67. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $168 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. Its polarized lens helps to keep your eyes protected from the sun and see clearly. This style is very on-trend for the fall season and they can easily be dressed up or down. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

