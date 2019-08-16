Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, more: extra 25% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Sale

Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25% off select designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Chloe, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Kick off a new school year with a fresh pair of shades. The Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses are a no-brainer for men and they’re priced at $67. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $168 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. Its polarized lens helps to keep your eyes protected from the sun and see clearly. This style is very on-trend for the fall season and they can easily be dressed up or down. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses $67 (Orig. $168)
- Tom Ford Chase Aviators $120 (Orig. $405)
- Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $330)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $80)
- Tom Ford Clint Aviators $120 (Orig. $395)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dolce & Gabbana Phantos Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $320)
- Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $365)
- Jimmy Choo Glen Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $450)
- Chloe Cat Eye Sunglasses $67 (Orig. $296)
- Ray-Ban Highstreet Brow Bar $67 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
