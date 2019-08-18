Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS hits Amazon low at $102 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers the official Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS at $102 shipped. Regularly $129, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by 20%. Add up to 33 hours of additional use on a full charge, Apple’s iPhone XS battery case is a great way to extend your day. Going the first-party route means that you get a sleek case, built-in Lightning cable support, and even the ability to charge with Qi wireless pads. A must-have for those that are heavy on the usage during the day.

Put your savings to work and combine Apple’s Smart Battery Case with an Anker Qi charger for a truly next-level experience. This model has a pad design, so it won’t take up too much room on your nightstand. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple iPhone XS Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 33 hours

Internet use up to 21 hours

Video playback up to 25 hours

