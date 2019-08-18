Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS hits Amazon low at $102 (Reg. $129)

- Aug. 18th 2019 8:15 am ET

0

Amazon offers the official Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS at $102 shipped. Regularly $129, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by 20%. Add up to 33 hours of additional use on a full charge, Apple’s iPhone XS battery case is a great way to extend your day. Going the first-party route means that you get a sleek case, built-in Lightning cable support, and even the ability to charge with Qi wireless pads. A must-have for those that are heavy on the usage during the day.

Put your savings to work and combine Apple’s Smart Battery Case with an Anker Qi charger for a truly next-level experience. This model has a pad design, so it won’t take up too much room on your nightstand. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple iPhone XS Smart Battery Case features:

  • The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.
  • It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).
  • Talk time up to 33 hours
  • Internet use up to 21 hours
  • Video playback up to 25 hours

 

