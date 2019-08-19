At $20, APC’s 11-Outlet + USB Surge Protector is a steal (All-time low)

B&H is offering the APC SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protector (P11U2) for $19.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed 7-10 business days. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. I bought three similar surge protectors a few months back. I mounted them behind each of my TVs and now I don’t have to worry about surges or a lack of outlets. This specific surge protector features a 6-foot power cord, making it quite simple to reach most outlets. Each of the two USB ports provides 2.4 amps of power, yielding enough for most devices and streamers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you can live without USB and a lower Joule-rating, consider grabbing two of Amazon’s 6-Outlet Surge Protectors for $8. These basic surge protectors will get the job done and allow you to add five additional outlets in two separate locations.

APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector features:

2880 Joules surge protection energy rating

11 outlet surge protector power strip. Product Dimensions- 11.9 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches

6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

2 USB ports provide 2.4Amps of charging power

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!