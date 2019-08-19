Bloons TD 6 is the #1 strategy game on the App Store, now just $2 (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6 is easily one of the highest rated tower defense titles on the App Store at 4+ stars from over 48,000 gamers. It also happens to be the number 1 ranked strategy game on the App Store. Better yet, it is now on sale for just $1.99. Regularly $5, this is matching the best price we have tracked outside of a very limited one day sale earlier this year. This “massive 3D tower defense” game features 35 maps, 19 powerful monkey towers, 3 upgrade paths and much more. Additional details down below.

After a somewhat underwhelming beginning to August for iOS price drops, things got serious today. On top of Crypt of the NecroDancer at its all-time low, our roundup is chock full of notable offers on titles like Construction Simulator 3, You are Hope, iLovecraft interactive books, To the Moon, Football Manager 2019 Mobile and many more.

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $2 (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6:

The Bloons are back and better than ever! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way! 35 original maps, some with 3D objects that can block line of sight…19 powerful monkey towers, including 2 all new monkeys – Druid and Alchemist!.

