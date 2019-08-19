Roguelike iOS rhythm game Crypt of the NecroDancer hits the all-time low at $1

Crypt of the NecroDancer for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $4 game is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Described as a “award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game”, Nintendo tapped the developers to create a Zelda version that was announced a couple months ago. If Nintendo decided to crossover one of its most famous IPs with the NecroDancer formula, it must be doing something right. App Store gamers largely agree, having left it with a 4+ star rating from over 400 reviews all-time. More deltas below.

You can check out more details on the Zelda version, Cadence of Hyrule, right here and be sure to visit this morning’s roundup for even more price drops. You’ll find deals on titles like Bloons TD 6, Construction Simulator 3, iLovecraft books, To the Moon and many more.

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $1 (Reg. $4)

Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection!

