Get Google’s unlocked Pixel 3a XL at one of its best prices: $380 ($100 off)

Trusted seller AllDayZip is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when the code ADZ15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Best Buy is also offering the Pixel 3a XL unlocked for $379.99 shipped, though you have to activate it today on Sprint and activation fees of around $40 do apply at Best Buy only. This is a $100 discount and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. The Pixel 3a XL sports a 6-inch display and packs all of Google’s goodies. That means you’ll get the fantastic Google Camera experience, guaranteed OS updates for at least two years, and the best version of Android available. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to grab a case and tempered glass screen protector to keep your device safe from drops or scratches. If you’re not quite sure what accessories you’d want, check out this roundup of our must-buy products for your new device.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

The Pixel 3a XL 64GB Smartphone from Google sports sports premium mobile photography tools without the premium price point. It has a rear dual-pixel 12.2MP camera and an 8MP front selfie camera. These are complimented on the inside by Google’s AI camera software features, such as Portrait Mode, which lets you dial in a blurred background for more professional results. As well as Night Sight, which is designed to produce brighter, more detailed low-light images. When capturing video, the rear camera can record at 4K and the front camera at 1080p quality.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!