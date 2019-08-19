Convert to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today: 2 months for just $2 ($30 value)

Microsoft is now offering new subscribers 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $2. Two months of the new Game Pass Ultimate (also include Live Gold perks) regularly sells for $30 (or $15 per year). Today’s deal is only for those who are yet to convert their current Live Gold membership over to the new Game Pass tier. You can get all the details on that in our explainer post right here. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for more details.

Not only will you get access over 100 games on demand, but Ultimate also includes all of the usual Live Gold perks including online play, big time deals and much more. In fact, Microsoft just announced that it is bringing Devil May Cry 5, Ape Out, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and many more to Game Pass over the next couple weeks.

In other Xbox news, here’s the new Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X and August’s Free Games with Gold (and Game Pass).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games for one low monthly price. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game. Joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same amount of time, up to 36 months. All conversions are final. See xbox.com/gamepass for details.

