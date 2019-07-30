Xbox Live Gold members are in for a treat next month. August’s free Games with Gold include some big name titles like Gears of War 4 and Forza Motorsport 6, as well as some notable backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Free Games with Gold:

Headlining the August Xbox Live Gold freebies is Gears of War 4. Originally released in October of 2011, it was the first game developed by Microsoft Studios’ The Coalition and generally received positive reviews from critics. Along with the return of several key gameplay elements from previous generation titles, you can also play through the story campaign with a friend either online or side-by-side on the game room. The regularly $29.99 download (currently on sale in today’s roundup) is FREE for Live Gold members all month long.

August’s free Games with Gold will also include Forza Motorsport 6. Released worldwide in 2015, this one still carries a $29.99 download price tag, although you can grab it for less than that on Amazon right now. The game introduced several new features and features a roughly 70-hour story mode known as Stories of Motorsport. It will be available as a FREE download from August 16th until September 15th.

And Some Backwards-Compatible 360 Titles…

As for the backward-compatible 360 titles hitting this month, we have Torchlight and the Konami x Kojima Castlevania: Lords of Shadow title. Action RPG dungeon crawler Torchlight will be FREE from August 1st until the 15th, while Lords of Shadow drops in price from August 16th through the 31st.

Outside of next month’s free Games with Gold, we have the Xbox One S 1TB console with Sunset Overdrive for just $182 shipped. We also have Xbox gift cards at 15% off, which is a no-brainer purchase if you plan on spending any money on the Xbox marketplace. And lastly, you’ll need to be Xbox Live Gold member to access the Games with Gold freebies but you might want to consider the new Game Pass Ultimate which also includes Live Gold (and everything else included with Game Pass). Microsoft is still offering 1 month for $1 if you haven’t converted your subscription yet.

Play together with Xbox Live Gold. August’s 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: Gears of War 4 and Forza Motorsport 6. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), August kicks off with Torchlight, followed by Castlevania: Lords of Shadow. August’s lineup provides over $94 dollars in value and up to 6200 in gamerscore.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!