Sabatier’s 15-Piece Steel Acacia Wood Knife Block Set for $46 (Reg. up to $89)

Home Depot is offering the Sabatier 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Knife Block Set for $45.80 shipped after you apply the code 150FFCUTLERY at checkout. Regularly up to $89 or so at Home Depot, this set goes for $72 at Amazon where it has never dropped as low as today’s deal. This set includes just about all of the meal preparations knives you could need as well as six steak knives, a sharpening steel, kitchen shears and the Acacia wood storage block. These knives have weighted, stainless steel handles and high-carbon stainless steel blades. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you won’t get the lifetime warranty, stainless steel handles or the Acacia wood block, the AmazonBasics option is even less. If you think you can get away without the aforementioned features, go with Amazon’s 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for just $24.99 Prime shipped. It is rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers.

Sabatier 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set:

This 15-piece set includes the following: 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicer, 5 inch Santoku knife 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, 4.5-inch fine edge utility knife 3.5-inch paring knife, (6) 4.5-inch steak knives, EZ-Angled sharpening steel, a pair of all-purpose kitchen shears and an Acacia wood storage block. Each knife is expertly crafted with superior quality, high-carbon stainless steel, creating a stronger blade, ensuring long lasting edge and corrosion resistance.

