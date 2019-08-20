Under Armour 6-Pack No-Liner Socks for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Women’s 6-Pack of Essential No-Show Liner Socks in several color options for $9.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $14, this is one of the lowest rates we’ve tracked. This style is perfect for workouts or everyday wear. These socks are seamless and designed to reduce irritation. They also include moisture-wicking material to add comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews.

Also, be sure to keep your socks and shoes fresh with the Sof Sole Fresh Fogger Deodorizer Spray for $6.99. The shoe spray would be perfect to store in a gym bag or entryway so you keep your space smelling nice. This spray has over 600 reviews and rated 4.3/5 stars.

Under Armour No-Show Liner Socks feature:

True seamless toe reduces irritation

Flat knit construction conforms to foot for superior touch and feel

ArmourDry material wicks moisture, accelerates evaporation

ArmourBlock technology helps prevent growth of odor-causing bacteria in the sock

Dynamic arch support help DS reduce foot fatigue

