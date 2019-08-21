Up your DIY game with Dremel’s Multi-Tool Kit + 28 Accessories: $45 (Reg. $85)

Home Depot is offering Dremel Multi-Max 4 Amp Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 28 Accessories (MM45-04) for $45.15 shipped. Regularly up to $84 at Home Depot, this particular set starts at $90 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This multi-tool is great for around the house or on the job site and can handle a multitude of tasks from sanding and cutting wood/drywall to grout removal and much more. It includes 28 accessories including 5 blades and 21 sanding sheets as well as a storage bag to carry it all around in. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the more affordable Dremel kits out there. But if you don’t plan on tackling complex jobs, you could probably get away with the Dremel 100-N/7 Single Speed Rotary Tool Kit with 7 accessories for $37 Prime shipped. It doesn’t pack the same kind of power or the laundry list of add-on accessories, but it will certainly handle casual DIY gigs, home design projects and more.

Dremel 4 Amp Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit:

The Dremel Multi-Max MM45 gives you features and performance you’d expect from the Dremel brand. The tool’s patented Quick Lock accessory change system makes switching between the broad range of Multi-Max accessories simple and fast and Quick Boost technology automatically maintains a constant tool speed when cutting the toughest materials. A powerful 4 Amp motor puts MM45 is among the most powerful Oscillating Tool available.

