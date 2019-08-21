Get traveling with Timbuk2’s Wingman Duffel Bag for $75 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag for $74.99 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag is great for everyday use or traveling and it has a 15-inch MacBook compartment. It also has a top space that can easily fit your shoes and the interior has a compression strap for clamping down your clothes. Its two handles make it easy to carry and this bag will be a go-to for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 160 reviews.
When traveling, be sure to keep your passport and essentials handy with this Leather Holder for just $7 Prime shipped. This holder comes in an array of color options and it has a slot for your boarding pass as well as four card slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.
Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag features:
- A grown up duffel that doubles as a backpack
- Converts from a duffel to a backpack with stow away straps
- Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries
- Padded 17 inch laptop Compartment while the front pocket fits iPad Mini
- 450D poly hex rip stop
