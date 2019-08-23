Apple starts the weekend with new $5 action movie sale, Matrix Trilogy $15, more

- Aug. 23rd 2019 9:12 am ET

0

Apple is heading into the weekend with a fresh selection of movie deals from $5. There’s also a few new bundles added to Tuesday’s big sale, which you can find below. This is a great way to expand your movie collection as each film will be added to your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Headlining today’s sale is the Matrix Trilogy for $15, which is down from the usual $30 price tag. This is the best price we’ve tracked on this bundle in over a year. It’s an easy way to add each of these classic science fiction action films to your collection at just $5 each.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t miss Tuesday’s coverage of the latest Apple movie sale for more deals from $5 and this week’s $1 HD rental.

