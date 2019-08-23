Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro w/ 512GB + Cellular: $699 (Orig. $1,279)

B&H Photo is offering Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $699 shipped. This is down from its $1,279 original price and is a match of our last mention. For comparison, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular + Wi-Fi 512GB would be $1,499. Though not the latest-and-greatest, this iPad is still a fantastic option for those looking for a larger device. You’ll still be able to use Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Pencil with this model. Plus, it has a 120Hz ProMotion display, which is absolutely phenomenal.
Nomad Base Station
If you want an arguably better typing experience, opt for the Brydge Keyboard at $170 shipped on Amazon. I currently have this keyboard on my iPad Pro and it’s a great option for those who want a little more travel in their keys. Plus, the hinge is far more versatile than the fixed positioning of the Smart Keyboard.
For those looking to save a bit more on their typing experience, check out the OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon would be a great option. The main downside here is there’s nothing to hold it to your iPad, but if you carry it in a backpack, it gets the same job done.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!