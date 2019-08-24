This California King air mattress is great for camping at $128 (20% off)

- Aug. 24th 2019 10:10 am ET

Mayfair Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Englander Microfiber California King Air Mattress for $127.96 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever slept on a smaller twin or queen air mattress, then you know how frustrating it can be to roll off in the middle of the night. This California king-sized bed is quite large, making sure you have plenty of room to roll over in the middle of the night. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Complete your inflatable night’s sleep with this blow-up pillow for $16 Prime shipped. If you’re planning on going camping this fall, you’ll easily be able to rest under the stars (or in a tent) with these two compact necessities.

Englander Air Mattress features:

No other air mattress with built in pump on the market features a fully microfiber exterior. The premier microfiber airbed, silky soft flocking creates not only a strong and durable outer shell for the bed, but also an air mattress that is: 20% more puncture resistant, 20% more abrasion resistant, and features 30% more tensile strength. Plus, microfiber is thermo-regulating, so you won’t wake up overheated or chilled.

