Amazon’s Gold Box keeps the mosquitos away w/ Tiki torches and more from $4.50

- Aug. 24th 2019 9:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Tiki torch and fuel accessories to keep the mosquitos away from $4.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Bronze Pineapple Torch at $13.99, which regularly goes for $23. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you are looking for a fun and decorative way to keep mosquitos at bay in your backyard, this is a great option. You have the option to either mount it on a pole in the yard or set it on a table. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up a bottle of Tiki’s Bitefighter Torch Fuel for $9 Prime shipped. This 100-ounce canister will keep your torches burning for hours. Plus, the “easy-pour spout” means that you won’t have any issues when refilling your torches.

  • This chic torch features an inviting pineapple glass design with bronze finish, a convertible 4-piece pole, a long-lasting wick & an integrated snuffer that keeps it looking good day or night.
  • This versatile torch transforms from a 65-inch full-sized torch to a 50-inch garden torch. Remove the metal pole completely & it becomes a regal 8-inch centerpiece for your table.
  • We can help you create an outdoor paradise with our easy-to-use, long lasting TIKI products, designed in a wide variety of styles to suit any yard, garden, lawn, patio, or porch.

