iPad Air discounted by up to $55 at Amazon, deals on both Wi-Fi and Cell models

- Aug. 25th 2019 12:37 pm ET

Up to $55
Amazon is currently taking up to $55 off various iPad Air models, with the largest discounts coming on cellular configurations. The Wi-Fi models have regularly seen $50 price drops over the last month. Today’s deal on the high-end cellular iPad Air marks the best we’ve seen. Prices start at $469 and go up from there. Free shipping is available for all. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a JETech case for your iPad Air. Various styles start at $10. This case includes smart wake and sleep functionality along with the ability to set it at various angles, which is perfect for watching movies and more.

iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning Connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime  shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

