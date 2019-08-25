Let Siri be your copilot w/ JVC’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver: $250 (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer scores you a $100 discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen. Bringing a 6.2-inch touchscreen to your car, JVC’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and much more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which is only going to get better once iOS 13 rolls around. I’ve been hitting the road with Siri as my copilot thanks to CarPlay for almost a year now, and can’t recommend it enough. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. iOS 13 will also allow you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and the music app on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view.

JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver features:

Listen to tunes while driving with this 6.8-inch JVC media receiver. K2 technology expands frequencies to capture the original quality of a master sound, and its Time Alignment feature delays the closest speakers so audio reaches your ears at the same time. This JVC media receiver is Bluetooth-enabled to stream music wirelessly from your phone.

