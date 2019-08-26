Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months for $14.50 (Reg. $45)

- Aug. 26th 2019 9:09 am ET

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $14.49 with free digital delivery. Not to be confused with the 2-months for $2 from Microsoft, this subscription is for those who have already transitioned from the old Live Gold sub to Game Pass Ultimate. Regularly $45 at Amazon and elsewhere, you can add 3 months to your current membership for just $14.50 today. This is $0.50 below our previous mention and the best we can find. More details below.

On top of all the usual Live Gold perks — online play, huge discounts and more — Game Pass Ultimate also comes with access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand games. It just announced that it is adding Devil May Cry 5Ape OutKingdom Come: Deliverance and many more soon.

Here’s the new Western Digital 12TB Game Drive for Xbox One and a look at the first official Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage [Video].

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game
  • Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.
  • With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
  • Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

