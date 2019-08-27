Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ProShot, Money Pro Personal Finance, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Inspire Pro, Learn How to Make Origami, ProShot, iWriter, Money Pro Personal Finance and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)
Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker: Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Machines at War 3 RTS: $4 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Cardhop: $3 (Reg. $4)
iPhone: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)
iPad: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $6 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: HARVEST MOON: Seeds Of Memories: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Textkraft Pocket: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)
Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)
iOS Universal: Cardhop: $15 (Reg. $20)
