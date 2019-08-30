DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine Labor Day Sale. Just about all of the most popular titles are below our usual exclusive offers. Starting from around $4.50, that includes Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, Esquire, Bon Appetit and many more. Head below for all the details.

While it’s hard to go wrong, there are a few particular standouts in the magazine Labor Day Sale. Men’s Health rarely drops down to $5 per year these days, so at $4.57 with free delivery every month, this weekend’s sale is worth a closer look. Amazon charges $10 with auto renewals or $25 without. Outside of some very rare Black Friday or significantly more expensive bundle deals, this is about as good as it gets on this one.

Due to our constant string of exclusive one-off offers throughout the year, there are a few titles to watch out for in the sale. More specifically, Motor Trend, Car & Driver and Road & Track. All three of these titles tend to drop down a bit lower in 3 and 4 year offers we see on a fairly regular basis. However, as far as magazine Labor Day sales go, these are the current best deals we can find.

As for The Economist, you’ll want to go for our exclusive offer instead. While the Labor Day sale price is only a few dollars more, and the next best offer out there, head over to this page for an even better deal.

We also some great deals right now on the Star Wars Icons: Han Solo book, the World of the Witcher Compendium, and huge collection of digital Marvel comics from just $1. Or forget the superheroes and go check out all of the best new cookbooks to get you ready for fall.

Men’s Health:

A lifestyle magazine dedicated to showing men the practical and positive actions that make their lives better, with articles covering fitness, relationships, nutrition, careers, grooming, travel and health issues.

