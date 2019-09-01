‘Hey Siri, turn on my fan’ – Hunter’s HomeKit-enabled Symphony is $210 (Reg. $299)

Amazon offers the Hunter HomeKit-enabled Symphony Ceiling Fan for $209.99 shipped in black. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Our previous mention was around $215. This model is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Simply tell Siri to start up your fan, and the rest will be taken care of. Learn more in our previous hands-on review of this line, which should soothe any trepidation from Amazon reviewer’s current score on this product.

Looking to retro-fit in HomeKit support for your fans? Go with Lutron’s Caseta in-wall switches as a viable option to easily bring Siri control to your home. Learn more here.

Hunter Cavera Smart Fan features:

The Hunter Cavera Wi-Fi enabled ceiling fan works with home automation devices and applications including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. The clean, contemporary design is coherent, compact and able to fit perfectly in any contemporary large room or office. The integrated light fixture and WhisperWind motor technology will give you the light and air movement you need to feel right at home.

