Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Flush Fit 18W USB Car Charger $9 (30% off), more

TinG (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Flush Fit Quick Charger 18W USB Car Charger for $9.09 Prime shipped when code PFNCLAB5 has been used at checkout. Down from $13, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks the lowest price we’ve seen. Sporting a single USB port capable of dishing out 18W of power, this car charger has a compact design. Even if your car already has a USB port built into a center console, adding this to your ride ensures you can quickly power up smartphones and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 380 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Organize your accessories with the Twelve South CaddySack: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Save $35 on LG’s XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker at $50 + Anker Soundcore Mini $18
- Lecone USB-C Earbuds: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 65F985G9
- NANFU 10W Qi Charging Car Mount: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Add Garmin’s Fenix 3 HR Titanium Smartwatch to your wrist for $269 (33% off)
- Aukey 42W Dual Port USB Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code A6PF8CTU
- Easily fix your car’s woes with this popular OBD2 Bluetooth scanner, now $40
- Aukey USB-C 30000mAh Power Bank: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code OKMR4RFM
Deals still live from yesterday:
- End summer listening to the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 at $120 + MEGABOOM 3 for $170
- Samsung 2-in-1 USB-C Cable: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Aukey Night Light Plug USB Wall Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code DVWT2R2G
Convert an unused car 12V/24V outlet into a powerful USB charging port with 18W Max output. Charge your phone or tablet while driving, and have it ready when you reach your destination. Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.
Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!