This 1080p outdoor security camera works w/ Alexa + Assistant: $59 (Reg. $90)

EZVIZ Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera for $59.39 shipped when you use the code HO5LMPIZ at checkout. This is down from its $90 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This camera connects to your local Wi-Fi network, requiring only power to function. It’s compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT smart home integrations. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the outdoor design and opt for the Wyze Cam V2 at $26 shipped on Amazon. It sports 1080p streaming, Alexa/Assistant compatibility, and local recording through a microSD card. The main thing you’ll lose out on is the waterproof rating that the EZVIZ offers.

EZVIZ 1080p Outdoor Security Camera features:

The camera stands ready 24/7 watching over the important areas of your home. Once motion is detected, recording begins automatically and a notification is sent directly to your mobile device. Upon detection, the camera activates a loud siren and strobe light to scare off intruders. You can turn on/off the siren and light seperately. Designed for long lasting outdoor security, the IP66-certified camera is a reliable and durable camera that can protect you in all types of weather: rain, sunshine or even snow.

