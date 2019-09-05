Grow herbs, veggies, and more inside with AeroGarden Harvest: $84 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $83.74 shipped. Down from $110, today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low. It’s also the best we’ve seen in over three months. AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. To help kickstart your garden, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Over 215 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Want to expand which herbs, spices and plants you can grow? Amazon has you covered with a large list of available seed pod kits to use your savings on. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce at $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

