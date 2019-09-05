PowerA is no stranger to the Nintendo accessory market, and today the company has showcased its new Mewtwo Pokémon Switch case. This upcoming add-on to the hybrid console is now available for pre-order at Amazon and will run you $24.99. This is one of the more unique cases that we’ve seen from third-party accessory makers and brings the 150th Pokémon alongside a slick black and purple colorway. It features a sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and zips closed to keep accessories in their place while traveling. Head below for additional details, or swing by the Amazon listing to lock in your pre-order now.

Carrying the official Nintendo seal of approval, other notable features here are a built-in padded screen-protector flap that includes storage for nine game cards. Today’s new Mewtwo release from PowerA is just one of the many new accessories for the Switch we’ve seen as of late. Both PDP and Hori have been dropping a steady supply of releases, including new options for the upcoming Switch Lite.

For those concerned about locking in their purchase now, Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee has you covered. Should the price drop any time between now and the launch date, you’ll automatically take advantage of those discounts.

Adding PowerA’s case to your Switch accessory arsenal brings a hearty dose of nostalgia for Pokémon fans. For other blasts from the gaming past, Switch Online SNES games will be going live later today.

PowerA Mewtwo Nintendo Switch Case features:

Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case designed precisely to fit the console in handheld mode. Inside you’ll find a felt lining, Poke Ball tag, screen-protector flap with storage for nine game cards, and zippered mesh storage pocket. This portable case with Mewtwo design gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch.

