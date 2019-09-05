RCA’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub is MacBook, Chromebook, and PC-ready: $20 (Save 30%)

YHC US (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the RCA 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.29 Prime shipped when coupon code 30KB9UPI has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. Ports offered by this hub include 3x USB-A, 4K HDMI, microSD, and standard SD. Not only will it work with MacBooks, it’s also compatible with Chromebooks, Windows PCs, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Hubs can be handy, but in some instances it can be better to just embrace the new standard and buy compatible cables. The Cable Matters USB-C to HDMI Cord is $18 and supports 4K at 60Hz. It is six feet long, providing an ample reach for most situations.

RCA 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

6 in 1 USB C hub: transforms one Type-C port into 3 USB 3.0 ports, one 4K UHD HDMI port and one SD/TF memory card slot.

4K USB C to HDMI Adapter: mirror or extend your screen with the HDMI port, and directly stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, monitors or projectors.

Super speed USB 3.0 transfer: USB 3.0 port data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps ensure quick syncing and file sharing, down compatible with USB 2.0 and below.

