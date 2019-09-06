While most of us spent the day waiting for the new online SNES games to go live, Nintendo teased a mysterious new Switch motion controller peripheral. Featured in a brief teaser trailer, the new Switch ring accessory links up with your Joy-Con to offer some kind of “new experience for Nintendo Switch”. You’ll find that footage and more details down below.

Mysterious Switch Motion Controller:

The new Switch motion controller experience looks to be a two-part system — a flexible ring shaped controller and a leg strap housing your Joy-Con. The ring portion appears to be the main controller part of the system, while the leg strap looks to be aiding body motion tracking and the like. It appears as though we could be looking at the new Nintendo Switch fitness peripheral, although judging by what we see in the teaser video, there could be a lot more to it than just a yoga app.

Switch Ring for Fitness and Sports?

After snapping your Joy-Con on to the ring, it appears to transform the bendable circular device into a multi-use controller for what looks to be a series of sports and fitness-related experiences. Although we never get to see the games here, so it’s hard to say for sure. We see players bending the ring between their knees, flexing it like a bow (and arrow), lifting it like a dumbbell and even holding it above their head while dancing. At a few moments in the trailer the pizza-sized Switch motion controller looks like it is being used as a steering wheel as well.

The knee strap appears to be a secondary part of the system that helps to track full body motions. But we do see it being used on its own at one point while the ring sits on the floor beside the user as well.

More Details Coming Soon:

Well only time will tell for sure now. Fortunately that won’t be all that much time. Nintendo is scheduled to be releasing “more information” on the mysterious new Switch motion controller in just a few days time. September 12th to be exact.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s not surprising Nintendo is going this route with its latest gaming platform, and just in time for the holidays too. It is certainly familiar with peripheral motion controllers after basically taking the world over with the Wii console and the Wii Fit experience. Not to mention its growing lineup of cardboard Toy-Con Labo peripherals (VR too!). But it appears as though it might be going a more universal route with the new Nintendo Switch fitness controller (or whatever it will be called). The Switch ring system, at least to us, appears to be more than flexible enough to handle a versatile range of non-couch-based game experiences. The only surprising part is that it took this long to bring it to market really.

