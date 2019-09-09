Lake Placid Blue Fender Strat or Tele Guitars for $549 (Up to $225 off)

Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $549 shipped. That’s $226 off the regular price at Adorama, but this model sells for more like $675 at Sweetwater and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find anywhere. Features include a 2-point tremolo bridge, 22-fret neck, Fender stamped neck plate and an alder body with a gloss polyester finish. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details down below.

Adorama is also offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Telecaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue at $549. Much of the same pricing comparison applies to this model. You’ll find this one matched at Musician’s Friend in Daphne Blue, where it normally fetches $675. If you’re looking for a more traditional sound, and in some cases a more delicate tone, the Tele might be a better option over the iconic Strat design mentioned above.

Either way, you’re bound to break, snap and misplace the picks and guitar strings you have now or are coming your way. Consider scoring some extra Ernie Balls so you always have replacements. The 3-pack of electric strings goes for $14 Prime shipped. And throw this 12-count variety pack of Dunlop picks on your order for $4 Prime shipped while you’re at it.

Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar:

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

