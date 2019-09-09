Level-up your Mario Kart gameplay w/ Nintendo’s $40 Labo Vehicle Kit (42% off)

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $69, like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 42% discount and matches our previous mention. With three different cardboard creations to build, Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit puts you behind the wheel of a car, submarine, and plane. You’ll even be able to use the Toy-Con with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for more immersive racing. Note: shipping is slightly delayed at Amazon. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 290 customer. We found it to be a “compelling case for build-your-own controllers and accessories” in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to enhance your Mario Kart gameplay for less, you can grab two of Nintendo’s Joy-Con Wheel Add-ons for $13 at Amazon. You won’t get the more life-like driving experience provided by the Labo Vehicle Kit, but it’s still a fun way to switch up gameplay.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo; Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane. Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch; gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!