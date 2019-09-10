Every home theater deserves RGB bias lighting, especially at $9 Prime shipped

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9.8-Foot RGB LED TV Bias Light for $8.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XXUMHFTT at checkout. This is down from its $15 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If your home theater doesn’t have bias lighting yet, it’s time to upgrade. Bias lighting gives movies a more immersive experience, plus it offers your home theater a subtle glow that provides a unique high-end look. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

With your savings, get this 10-pack of L-Shaped 4-Pin Connectors to help you turn the corners of your TV. It’s $7 Prime shipped and a must-have for any home theater. Trust me, making an LED strip bend a corner isn’t an easy task, so these connectors will make your life that much simpler.

Govee RGB LED TV Bias Light features:

Dual Simple Control: Remote control enables you to change TV backlight colors or brightness even 32.8ft away. Control box with only 3 buttons makes operation convenient. Tap, change, relax!

Visualize the Beat: Built-in high sensitive mic, the tv strip lights sync with ambient sound. Turn on your favorite movie, and then LED TV backlights change colors and speeds based on rhythm. Bring your entertainment to a new height.

Dimmable Colors: 32 vibrant colors here for your option to match diverse scenes. Comes with 6-level brightness, you can dim/brighten the backlights at will. Customize your own lighting, build your own movie theatre.

