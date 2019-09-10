Highly-rated humidity/weather iOS app Thermo-hygrometer now 50% off at $1

You can now download Thermo-hygrometer on iOS for $1. Regularly $2 on the App Store, it is now 50% off. While we did see an extremely brief, one-day freebie offer back in April, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years otherwise. This is a weather app with live data feeds on everything from temperature to humidity and air pressure. It can be particular useful for musicians (or anyone else handling expensive wooden gear) who need to know the humidity in a particular space in order to ensure their instruments don’t get warped over time. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 users all-time. More details below.

Thermo-Hygrometer is a weather app, using GPS location. Displays outside temperature, humidity, air pressure and THI of current location. – Point unit thermometer (Fahrenheit or Celsius) – High and low temperature indicators – Feels Like Temperature – Hygrometer – Barometer (hPa / InchHg / mmHg)

