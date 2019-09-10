Haul a MacBook Pro in this leather messenger bag for $25 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Manificent Messenger Bag for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This messenger bag sports enough room for most 15.6-inch laptops, making it spacious enough for every modern MacBook. It’s comprised of leather, for a look that will patina over time and features water-resistance. A variety of pockets and compartments leave loads of room for peripherals, charging cables, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Be ready to top off a device when put a 5200mAh power bank in your bag. It’s only $10 when clipping the on-page coupon and sports a 2.4A USB output. It weighs just 4.4 ounces, making it a lightweight option that’s easy to take anywhere.

Manificent Messenger Bag features:

Compared with other briefcases, this updated messenger bag inner paddings and bottom well paddings to help your laptop by absorbing impacts, The extended carrying handle made of the same cowhide and fixed by high quality hardware, which brings comfortable feeling and makes the bag durable

Our messenger bag was made of superior cowhide crazy horse leather and heavyish water-resistant waxed canvas fabric to ensure long lasting durability. The leather surface have disorderly wrinkles, scars, scratches to present the style of retro and wildness

