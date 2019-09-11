Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hyper Light Drifter, Crazy Hedgy, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including DEEMO, LAYÒUT, Hyper Light Drifter, Crazy Hedgy – 3D Platformer, Hyperforma, SkySafari 6 Pro and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LabGear – Medical Lab Tests: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Crazy Hedgy – 3D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Resurrection HD: $9 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Blissful Death: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $14 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thermo-hygrometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Red Clock.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

