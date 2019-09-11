Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $6, Blasphemous $22.50, Final Fantasy X/X2 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Prey on Xbox One for $5.99. Regularly between $15 and $20, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked. The current lowest total on PS4 is $12 at Amazon. If you never gave this one a try at release, now’s your chance at just $6. As the key subject in an experiment to alter humanity forever, you must explore the Talos I space station in the year 2032 with a series of unique Arkane-style mechanics. Head below for deals on titles like Blasphemous, Dragon Quest XI for Switch, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster for Switch, Celeste, Konami PES 2020 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Blasphemous Switch $22.50 (Reg. $25+) | eShop
- Also on sale via Steam
- Dragon Quest XI Switch $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Days Gone $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Xbox from $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $36 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Konami PES 2020 $46 (Reg. $60) | Daily Steals
- Using code PES2020
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK Switch $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Battlefront II $7.50 (Reg. $15+) | Microsoft
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
