Smartphone Accessories: In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter $9 (30% off), more

VicTsingDirect (99% positive all-time feedback from 165,000+) via Amazon offers its In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $8.88 Prime shipped when code 5JVK7DZG has been applied at checkout. Usually $13, today’s offer brings the price down by just over 30% and marks the lowest we’ve seen. If your car lacks a 3.5mm connection and you’ve yet to upgrade to a CarPlay receiver, check out this transmitter for elevating on-the-road listening. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll be able to play music from a smartphone over a car’s stereo. There’s also dual 2.4A USB charging ports for topping off an iPhone and more. Over 485 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Plug-and-play usability, this FM transmitter bluetooth is super easy to install and set up. With 5V/2.4A USB charging port can get your devices like smart phones and other devices full charged in short time, and the other one with Music icon is designed for reading music files.Also you could charge two devices simultaneously with this Bluetooth FM transmitter for car.

You are able to enjoy music feast in your car both via bluetooth function and U disk (MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC format supported). The bluetooth car adapter support for Bluetooth A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP profiles makes crystal sound quality within reach.