Grovemade has been making some of the most beautiful Apple gear accessories for years, and now it’s time for its new wooden iPhone 11 cases. Well-known for its minimalist and design-driven creations, Grovemade has once again opted for premium wood and leather materials for its latest iPhone covers. Get a closer look below the fold.

Grovemade Wooden iPhone 11 Cases

The new wooden iPhone 11 cases from Grovemade are available for pre-oder today and will begin shipping in 2 to 4 weeks. However, there does not appear to be anything available for iPhone 11 just yet. We are only seeing its high-end wooden cases for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

First up, the new Wood & Leather iPhone Wallet Case. Now available for $130, it is available in two color combinations: Walnut and black leather or Maple with a tan leather backing. Designed to keep your device secure on all sides, the frame is carved from a single piece of Walnut or Maple, while the cover features a “premium vegetable-tanned leather”. More specifically, you’re looking at Oregon Claro Walnut and domestic leather that is specifically chosen for its ability to develop a rich patina over time.

This is the wallet case after all, so it can also carry up to two cards and some bills. The “actuated” wood power and volume buttons are a particularly nice-looking touch here as well.

Leather & Wooden for iPhone 11

For $100, you can get basically the same case just without the wallet-style flap cover. The back of your phone is covered in leather with this design, but you won’t find the card holders here. Both of the same color options are available on the Wood & Leather iPhone Case as well.

Just the Bumper

Lastly, the new Grovemade wooden iPhone 11 cases also include the basic Bumper case for $60 as well. This is essentially the same design mentioned above, but without the leather backing and card slots. This is great option for adding some edge protection and a touch of wooden class while still showing off the new iPhone 11 Pro colors.

As expected, it has been a busy couple days for new iPhone accessories. Since Apple unveiled its latest, we have seen new cases from WaterField, Pad & Quill, Nomad, OtterBox, Mophie, and many more. In fact, we have rounded up loads of currently available options right here for you, so be sure to browse through for your favorites. It is always a good idea to have a case ready on day-one, even if it’s just to avoid bumps and bruises in the early days, or before your go-to option is available.

