WaterField debuts new Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve

WaterField Designs is debuting its new Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve today. Available for all three of Apple’s latest handsets, you’re looking at a “sumptuous” leather build, suede liner and one of the more accommodating designs we have seen for iPhone yet. Head below for a closer look.

New iPhone 11 Sleeve from WaterField

The new Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve continues WaterField’s tradition of high-quality manufacturing with premium materials and an elegant approach. Ahead of today’s new iPhone 11 sleeve announcement, we saw WaterField’s new Travel Folio, canvas MacBook bag, new leather minimalist wallets starting from just $39 and Mac mini Travel Cases from $59.

Full-grain Leather and More:

Available in full-grain brown cow or black pebbled bison leather, the new sleeve also features a scratch-free Ultrasuede liner. Speaking of which, WaterField claims it will not only protect your phone in style, but the Ultrasuede also cleans the screen every time you remove your phone. Which brings us to how versatile the new sleeve is. WaterField has designed it in various sizes to accommodate users with a naked iPhone 11 or those already using an Apple case. In other words, there are two sizes available for each of the three new iPhone models to support a naked setup or one with a case on it.

Other notable features include a cut-out to enable in-case charging and earbud connections. According to WaterField, text and call notifications are still audible while your new iPhone is holstered as well. After you choose your desired size and color, you can opt to throw an additional $9 carabiner into the mix which enables it to attach to a belt or bag loop and the like.

Pricing:

The WaterField Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve is now available to order starting from $69 shipped.

We have also seen new iPhone 11 gear from Casetify, Pad & Quill, Nomad, OtterBox and many more. Our massive roundup will be continually updated throughout the week as more manufacturers go live with 2019 case lineups and more. Oh and, this is the “world’s smallest” USB-C wall charger for your new iPhone 11.

Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve:

The tailored Executive Sleeve gives a polished look to the NEW iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Soft, luxurious bison leather with a scratch-free Ultrasuede liner defines functional elegance. WaterField Designs, a leading San Francisco manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and cases for digital gear, introduces the sophisticated Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve, a high-end accessory in custom-fitted sizes for the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max naked or within an Apple Case.

