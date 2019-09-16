We are getting some classic Dragon Quest games soon for Switch. One of the most famous Japanese role-playing game franchises in history, Square Enix is now officially bringing the three games that started it all to the eShop in the US and Europe. All the details are down below.

After information surfaced regarding a Japanese re-release of these games for Switch about a month ago, western fans feared the worst and hoped for the best. Shortly after that, an English language option was spotted in all three Japanese titles, and a stateside release was seemingly in grasp. Then Square Enix went quiet for a few weeks before taking to its official Twitter account to announce the North American release date for the three classic Dragon Quest titles.

Classic Dragon Quest Games for Switch

More specifically, Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation are all getting released on September 27th. It looks as though the re-releases are just your basic ports for new consoles as opposed to getting the full remaster treatment. It also looks like Nintendo Switch will be the only platform privy to the classic Dragon Quest games.

Reports suggest Dragon Quest will sell for $4.99 while Dragon Quest II Dragon Quest III will go for $6.49 and $12.49, respectively.

Dragon Quest XI:

The classic Dragon Quest releases makes a ton of sense considering the latest entry in the series is set to hit the Switch on the same day finally. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age initially released worldwide on PS4 and PC in September of 2018 and is now set to launch on Switch later this month. Pre-Orders are currently $10 off on Amazon ahead of the September 27th release date. Oh and, this morning’s roundup is also headlined by one of the best prices we have tracked on Dragon Quest Builders 2, which is now $45 shipped at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While these mid to late 1980’s releases might not have aged as well as some would have hoped, they are still just as epic as ever. As I’ve said in the past, Nintendo’s console has always just seemed like the proper home for these colorful JRPGs, despite the fact they have steadily been moving over to PlayStation for many years since the golden SNES era. And the classic Dragon Quest games are certainly no exception. The eShop feels like the right home for these older ports, and it continues to get even better every month because of it.

