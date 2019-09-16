Timbuk2’s Flash Sale discounts 30% off MacBook bags, briefcases, more

Timbuk2 is having a 2-Day Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select styles with code FLASH30 at checkout. Score deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage and more. Receive free shipping on all orders. Carry your everyday essentials in style with the Especial Stash Messenger Bag. Originally priced at $179, however during the sale you can find it for $125. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and it has a water-bottle pocket. Best of all, it features water-resistant material and reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 below.

Another standout from this sale is the Authority Laptop Backpack that’s marked down to $97. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $139. Its padded shoulder straps and mesh paneling promotes comfort.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

